Artfinity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $8.00 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,755,769 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

