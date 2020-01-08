Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $42.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

