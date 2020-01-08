ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €310.00 ($360.47) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €257.46 ($299.37).

