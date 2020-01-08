Atheios (ATH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,011.00 and $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

