Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,873 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. 14,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

