AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,513,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

