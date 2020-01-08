Auctus Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market capitalization of $83,223.00 and $71.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

