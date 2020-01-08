Augur Price Hits $9.62 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $9.62 or 0.00120223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, ABCC, CoinTiger and Bitsane. Over the last week, Augur has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $105.86 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, BitBay, Kraken, LATOKEN, Koinex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Zebpay, BX Thailand, Crex24, HitBTC, Liqui, Bithumb, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

