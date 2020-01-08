Aurora Reaches Market Cap of $10.95 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $10.95 million and $1.25 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

