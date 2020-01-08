Auroracoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $487,649.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00049075 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076107 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,308.85 or 0.99695931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00053690 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

