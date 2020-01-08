Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

ADSK opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $188.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

