Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.17. 261,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market cap of $458.40 million and a P/E ratio of 68.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.77.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.