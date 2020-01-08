Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $192,346.00 and $31.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

