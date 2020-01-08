Auxilium Market Capitalization Achieves $195,766.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $195,766.00 and $4,338.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auxilium

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,272,674 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

Auxilium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

