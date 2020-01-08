Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,857 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,694 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $53.45.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

