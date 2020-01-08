AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AXA Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 160.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

