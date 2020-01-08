Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.78 ($32.30).

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.29 ($29.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.52. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

