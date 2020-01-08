Axe (AXE) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Axe has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 212.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010194 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,180,039 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.