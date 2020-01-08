BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAESY. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

