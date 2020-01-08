Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

BAKK traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.60 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.40. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

