Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 5,680 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,640. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

