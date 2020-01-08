Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

