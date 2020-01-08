Bank of America Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

