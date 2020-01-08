Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 164,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

