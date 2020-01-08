Barclays Lowers Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to Equal Weight

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

