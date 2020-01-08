Bata (BTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $142,998.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 173.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bata has a total market cap of $142,998.00 and $3,326.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Bata has traded 107.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00560067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.