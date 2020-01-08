Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.55.

BDX stock opened at $272.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.98. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,980. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 11.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

