Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.68 ($120.56).

BEI traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €106.15 ($123.43). 131,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

