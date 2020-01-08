Beldex Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market cap of $104.04 million and approximately $604,678.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 172.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

