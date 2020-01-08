Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.06. Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

