Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $669.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 77.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 147,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

