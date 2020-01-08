Benz (BENZ) Market Capitalization Hits $260.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Benz has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market cap of $260.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.