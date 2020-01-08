Berenberg Bank Cuts WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 225

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRW. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.42 ($3.06).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190.80 ($2.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.