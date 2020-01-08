Berenberg Bank Downgrades Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) to Hold

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELSSF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Elis has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.80.

Get Elis alerts:

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.