Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Also, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $10,645,102.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,102,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

