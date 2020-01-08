Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $141,267.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

