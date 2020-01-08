BHPCoin (BHP) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00010840 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. BHPCoin has a market cap of $18.20 million and $2.28 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

