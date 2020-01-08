Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Buys 259,583 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 537.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.8% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

