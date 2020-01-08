Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Has $14.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,617 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,745,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,434,000 after buying an additional 229,297 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,425. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

