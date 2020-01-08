Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $833,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,436. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $164.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

