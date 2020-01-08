Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Has $38.89 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 14.1% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,337,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,216. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.