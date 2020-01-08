Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $14.44

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and LBank. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $184.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, Exrates, HitBTC, FCoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

