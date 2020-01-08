Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

