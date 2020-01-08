Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,023 shares of company stock valued at $8,534,627. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 285,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 278,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

