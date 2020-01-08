BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $554,380.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $161,900.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,220. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.37 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

