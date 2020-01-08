BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

