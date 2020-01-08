Bitblocks Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,648.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $542,518.00 and approximately $39,648.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 213,455,036 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

