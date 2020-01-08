BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $7.44 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

