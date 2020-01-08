Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,364.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $247,931.00 and $27,364.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002903 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,624,743 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

