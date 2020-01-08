Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050398 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00650858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00210565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004729 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00078880 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

